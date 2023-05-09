Council cuts freedom camping patrols

Campervans remain parked in the freedom camping section of the Thomas Burns St car park in Dunedin yesterday. The number of campers in Dunedin has increased and so has the tally of infringement notices. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Dunedin City Council is to ease up on freedom camping enforcement patrols.

Nightly patrols will be reduced to a three-month period next summer because of what the council described as improved compliance.

This will cut the nightly patrols in half and keep them focused on the busiest period, from late-December to mid-March.

Enforcement officers would still be available to act on complaints outside this period, the council said.

Freedom campers visit Dunedin and stay at designated sites throughout the year, but the season is regarded as running from November to April.

A report to be discussed by the council’s community services committee today noted more than 15,000 freedom camping vehicles were counted in Dunedin in the past season.

This was well up on the previous season, but shy of the levels recorded in the years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of infringement notices issued in the past season was 171, but 48 were waived.

Most were for breaching a rule about staying more than two consecutive nights.

Infringement numbers were 133 in 2020-21 and 36 in a 2021-22 season that was significantly affected by Covid-19.

Infringement notices peaked during a busy 2018-19 season, when 682 were issued.

Fifty-five complaints were received by the council about non-compliant camping in the past season.

A few were about human waste and littering, but they more commonly related to vehicles staying too long or without a valid self-containment certificate.

The complaint rate has generally been falling.

Warrington Domain drew more than 4000 camping vehicles in the 2022-23 season, the Thomas Burns St car park had almost 2500 and Ocean View Reserve just under 2000.

The Government introduced a Bill to Parliament last year aimed at stiffening regulations and reducing negative effects of freedom camping.

A petition with more than 10,000 signatures would be given to Southland MP Joseph Mooney at Parliament today, calling on the Government to "focus on providing better access to camping facilities", the Responsible Campers Association said.

