Countdown reopens after stabbing

A shopper at Countdown Dunedin Central, which has reopened after a stabbing incident earlier in the week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin, were four people were stabbed earlier this week, has reopened.

Countdown Dunedin Central was "quite busy" as of 5pm, a witness said.

A reporter on the scene said she was told the store was having a "soft opening" tonight, and would officially reopen in the morning.

She said there appeared to be quite a few shoppers. A security guard is on the store's door.

The pharmacy is closed until Monday, except for the collection of repeats, a sign on it says.

The in-store bakery and butchery remain closed.

There is also a security guard inside the store and some staff are wearing uniform, while others are in mufti.