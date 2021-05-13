Thursday, 13 May 2021

Countdown reopens after stabbing

    A shopper at Countdown Dunedin Central, which has reopened after a stabbing incident earlier in the week. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin, were four people were stabbed earlier this week, has reopened.

    Countdown Dunedin Central was "quite busy" as of 5pm, a witness said.

    A reporter on the scene said she was told the store was having a "soft opening" tonight, and would officially reopen in the morning.

    She said there appeared to be quite a few shoppers. A security guard is on the store's door.

    The pharmacy is closed until Monday, except for the collection of repeats, a sign on it says.

    The in-store bakery and butchery remain closed.

    There is also a security guard inside the store and some staff are wearing uniform, while others are in mufti.

