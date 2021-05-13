Countdown reopens after stabbing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Countdown Dunedin Central was "quite busy" as of 5pm, a witness said.
A reporter on the scene said she was told the store was having a "soft opening" tonight, and would officially reopen in the morning.
She said there appeared to be quite a few shoppers. A security guard is on the store's door.
The pharmacy is closed until Monday, except for the collection of repeats, a sign on it says.
The in-store bakery and butchery remain closed.
There is also a security guard inside the store and some staff are wearing uniform, while others are in mufti.