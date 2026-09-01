It was a case of rinse and repeat for Dunedin city councillor Jo Galer.

After gaining international fame last month over joining a Dunedin City Council meeting from a hotel bathroom, washing in view, Cr Galer revisited the episode on Tuesday for a national audience.

This time it was for Ryan Bridge Today and washing was again hanging up in the background as she reflected on the attention she received after the August 3 council meeting.

“I’m open to offers maybe from Victoria’s Secret or Bendon,” Cr Galer told the host.

“I could do some advertising for them. So, yeah, I’m sitting by the phone.”

Cr Galer told the Otago Daily Times afterwards it was a light-hearted interview she had wanted to do.

Asked what had inspired her to talk about the incident now, she noted there had been a lot of publicity at the time.

“[Host Ryan Bridge] wanted to have a light-hearted chat about it, and I appreciated that, and so I did.”

Cr Galer noted an ODT cartoon about airing dirty laundry, but said hers was clean.

On August 3, as Cr Galer beamed in online for the council meeting, Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker advised she might want to move her camera, as her washing could be seen.

Cr Galer collected herself and then pushed on with her speech about the government’s push for reorganisation of local government.

Footage of the meeting was watched 4 million times on the BBC New TikTok account and was covered by other news outlets.

Ms Barker said on Tuesday she had not watched the interview with Mr Bridge.

She had a council meeting to prepare for and the agenda for it was large, she said.

“I just don’t have time to be distracted by councillor behaviour.”