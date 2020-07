Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Dunedin this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson

Dunedin's one-way heading north was partially blocked for a time this morning after a two-car collision.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash at the intersection between Castle and St Andrew Sts at 9.10am.

The intersection was partially blocked, but had been cleared by 9.30am.

St John were also called to the crash, but the occupants of both cars escaped without serious injury.