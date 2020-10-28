Crash mayhem continues on city's roads

A number of crashes in Dunedin yesterday kept police busy after an "incredibly disappointing" weekend on the city's roads.



Police were called to a crash at the Hillside Rd and King Edward St intersection where a car had rear-ended another, at 3.20pm on Tuesday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman was ‘‘driving too close’’ to a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.

‘‘As both vehicles turned on to King Edward St, [the] female was driving too close to [the] male’s car and crashed into it.’’

There was damage to both vehicles and neither had insurance.

An infringement offence notice was being considered for the woman, he said.

Police were later called to a crash where a vehicle had hit a fence after attempting a U-turn in Queen St, at 5pm.

‘‘[The] driver pressed the accelerator instead of brake and hit the fence on other side of street.’’

A written traffic warning was issued for careless driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also called to a two-car crash in Caversham Valley Rd, at 8am, and another two car-crash at the London St and Filleul St intersection after one car failed to give way.

Yesterday's incident follow a spate of crashes, drink-driving and dangerous driving incidents over the Labour Weekend which Senior Sergeant Nick Leigh called ‘‘incredibly disappointing’’.