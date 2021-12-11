Saturday, 11 December 2021

7.35 pm

Crash on SH1 leaves two injured

    A single vehicle crash on State Highway 1, between Waitati and Waikouaiti, has left two people injured this evening. 

    A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at about 6.45pm. 

    She said a car had rolled and come to rest just off the road. 

    Two people are being transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries. 

    SH1 remains open in both directions as emergency services await a tow truck. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also in attendance. 

