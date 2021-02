Firefighters battle a blaze next to Highcliff Rd this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin fire crews battled a grass fire and ensured that a house remained protected on Otago Peninsular this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the grass fire, about 30 metres by 10 metres, in Highcliff Rd at Pukehiki about 4.30pm.

It was encroaching on pine trees, and while a nearby house was not under threat at that time, a crew was staying nearby to protect it.

Three crews from Dunedin Central Station and a tanker were at the scene, he said.