Crews called to Mosgiel house fire

Fire crews have been called to a house fire in Mosgiel tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four crews were battling the blaze in a house well involved in fire.

Two crews from Mosgiel Volunteer Fire Brigade were joined by crews from Lookout Point and Roslyn after multiple 111 calls reported smoke and

flames visible at the single-storey Oban St property just after 8.30pm.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.