Crews called out to East Taieri house fire

A large house fire in East Taieri brought multiple crews to a quiet cul-de-sac this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews responded to Orchard Grove at 4.15pm following reports of a house fire.
Two crews were originally dispatched; however, upon arrival more crews were called due to the scale of the blaze.
They discovered a well-involved fire in the roof and did a defensive interior and offensive exterior attack, the Fenz spokeswoman said.
Five trucks, one aerial appliance and a command unit attended.
‘‘I knew what it was – I went down the road and came around the corner and saw a huge plume of smoke coming from the house down the bottom there.
‘‘There were some young children in the house when it went up – luckily they made it out.’’
A fire investigator had been called, the spokeswoman said.
Earlier today, a person died in a house fire in Highcliff Rd, in Dunedin's Andersons Bay.