Crews called out to East Taieri house fire

A large house fire in East Taieri brought multiple crews to a quiet cul-de-sac this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews responded to Orchard Grove at 4.15pm following reports of a house fire.

Two crews were originally dispatched; however, upon arrival more crews were called due to the scale of the blaze.

They discovered a well-involved fire in the roof and did a defensive interior and offensive exterior attack, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

Five trucks, one aerial appliance and a command unit attended.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin resident and former rural firefighter Warren Gray was driving down Riccarton Rd when he saw the plume of smoke from a nearby street.

‘‘I knew what it was – I went down the road and came around the corner and saw a huge plume of smoke coming from the house down the bottom there.

‘‘There were some young children in the house when it went up – luckily they made it out.’’

A fire investigator had been called, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier today, a person died in a house fire in Highcliff Rd, in Dunedin's Andersons Bay.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz