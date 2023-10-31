Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Crews called out to East Taieri house fire

    By Laine Priestley
    A large house fire in East Taieri brought multiple crews to a quiet cul-de-sac this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews responded to Orchard Grove at 4.15pm following reports of a house fire.

    Two crews were originally dispatched; however, upon arrival more crews were called due to the scale of the blaze.

    They discovered a well-involved fire in the roof and did a defensive interior and offensive exterior attack, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

    Five trucks, one aerial appliance and a command unit attended.

    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Dunedin resident and former rural firefighter Warren Gray was driving down Riccarton Rd when he saw the plume of smoke from a nearby street.

    ‘‘I knew what it was – I went down the road and came around the corner and saw a huge plume of smoke coming from the house down the bottom there.

    ‘‘There were some young children in the house when it went up – luckily they made it out.’’

    A fire investigator had been called, the spokeswoman said.  

    Earlier today, a person died in a house fire in Highcliff Rd, in Dunedin's Andersons Bay.

