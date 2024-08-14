Alleged Dunedin weed dealer had 32 cellphones

File photo: Getty Images

An alleged Dunedin drug dealer had ketamine, cannabis with a street value of $150,000 and 32 cellphones, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the 26-year-old man after finding 12.83kgs, or 452 ounces, of cannabis at his property.

He had allegedly been cultivating cannabis and had an indoor grow-room at a different property.

During his arrest yesterday, police found a further 240 grams of cannabis, 70 grams of what police believed to be ketamine and 32 cellphones, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with cultivating cannabis, two charges of possession for supply of cannabis, and possession for supply of stimulants.

