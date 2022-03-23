Arrest after driving with false plates

A Dunedin man is to appear in court after driving erratically with false plates while disqualified, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received a call about poor driving behaviour after a vehicle was spotted swerving within the lanes of King Edward St in South Dunedin about 9am.

They found the driver a short time later at his home address.

The vehicle had false plates and was impounded for 28 days and the man has been summoned to court on a driving while disqualified charge, Snr Sgt Bond said.

