Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Arrest after driving with false plates

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A Dunedin man is to appear in court after driving erratically with false plates while disqualified, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received a call about poor driving behaviour after a vehicle was spotted swerving within the lanes of King Edward St in South Dunedin about 9am.

    They found the driver a short time later at his home address.

    The vehicle had false plates and was impounded for 28 days and the man has been summoned to court on a driving while disqualified charge, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter