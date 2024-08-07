Drink driver nearly four times limit - police

A 22-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after recording a breath alcohol level of 958mcg.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man’s vehicle was stopped in Stuart St, about 9pm on Tuesday, following complaints about the manner of driving.

"The 22-year-old male driver underwent drink driving procedures and he blew 958mcg."

The breath alcohol limit is 250mcg.

He was arrested and charged with excess breath alcohol.