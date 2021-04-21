Erratic driving results in man's arrest

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a vehicle after an alert off-duty police officer spotted a car being driven erratically in South Dunedin.

The officer followed the car and police soon arrested the man, in the St Clair area, about 7.30pm on Tuesday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnisen said.

The man said he had consumed two large packs of alcohol, and will appear on the charges in the Dunedin District Court on April 27.

Further charges were pending.