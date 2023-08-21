'Freaky weekend of speed' in Dunedin

Dunedin police say they had to deal with several speeding drivers over the weekend. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin police have described a ‘‘freaky weekend of speed’’ around the city, with one reckless driver reaching 180kmh in a 60kmh speed zone.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old man driving an Audi with no registration plates and a smashed front windscreen, was pursued by police in Butts Rd, about 3.45pm on Sunday, but he failed to stop.

‘‘Road spikes were used and successfully deflated the back-right tyre. Despite that, the male’s continued to drive on the footpath and accelerated away.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the pursuit was abandoned in Dundas St because of the manner of driving.

‘‘He was weaving in and out of traffic.’’

The man was later located in Blueskin Rd where he was arrested and found to have a bong, some cannabis, some pills and a bullet inside the car.

He was charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop, reckless driving, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a cannabis plant and possession of cannabis utensils.

‘‘He is also a suspect in an investigation for probably five or six other fleeing driver events over the weekend.’’

At 3.25am on Sunday, police were in Cumberland St between Queens Garden and the Andersons Bay intersection when a black Ford Territory travelled past at 180kmh in a 60kmh speed zone.

Police attempts to stop the vehicle failed when it went through a red light.

‘‘The pursuit was abandoned due to the nature of the driving.’’

Snr Sgt Bond called on members of the public to help identify the vehicle and driver.

A similar incident happened at 2.45am in the same area, when a blue/purple-ish Toyota Corolla travelled past at 115kmh in the 60kmh zone.

An attempt to stop that vehicle also failed, and police have asked members of the public to help identify the driver.

At 12.50am Sunday, a 34-year-old man was stopped by officers after he was tracked travelling at 144kmh in the Caversham Valley bypass area, which is an 80kmh speed zone.

Five minutes earlier, police spotted a 30-year-old man in another vehicle travelling at 138kmh in the same area.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 28 days and charges were still to be decided, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Friday at 11.30pm, police saw a person hanging out the side window of a car while it was travelling in Princes St.

He said police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

A short time later, it was found travelling along King Edward St ‘‘in excess of 100khm’’ and passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road, before it crashed outside the Kensington Tavern, causing extensive damage to the car and a parked car.

‘‘The driver and the passenger got out and ran off,’’ he said.

‘‘The passenger was located a short distance away. He is a 15-year-old male.

‘‘The driver, a 16-year-old male, was located a bit further away. He was taken to Dunedin Hospital for a check of possible injuries and a blood alcohol sample was taken.’’

Once the sample had been processed, the incident would be followed up by Youth Aid.

And at 10pm on Friday, a 22-year-old man was stopped by Police on the Caversham Valley motorway for travelling at 137kmh in the 80kmh zone. His licence was suspended and charges are pending.

Snr Sgt Bond said the speeds of the offending drivers over the weekend were dangerous.

‘‘It was a freaky weekend of speed.

‘‘That sort of speed is unnecessary. Regardless of their reasonings, there’s still other road users on the road at that time of the day - it’s just stupid. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.’’

There had been a number of serious car crashes in those areas in the past - some fatal, he said.

