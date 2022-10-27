Machete strike leads to large police call out

A man has been arrested at a Dunedin boarding house after allegedly striking the door of another tenant with a machete.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to a call at a Dunedin boarding house at 9.30am yesterday after a 29-year-old man had an altercation with another tenant.

Police outside the Mornington property where the altercation took place. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

It was alleged that after the altercation the man turned to the victim’s door with a machete and made multiple strikes at the door and threats towards the tenant.

The alleged offender was located at the house and arrested.

Sergeant Mike Calvert, of Dunedin, said yesterday that dogs and armed police were called as a precaution but were stood down shortly after they arrived.