Man allegedly found with illegal gun and ammo during police visit

Police arrested a 61-year-old Dunedin man today after they say officers found prohibited ammunition and a firearm unlawfully in his possession.

A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested at a Scroggs Hill property while police were at the address conducting an enquiry about 11am.

He was charged with unlawful possession of prohibited ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm, the spokeswoman said.

He was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

As the matter was before the courts, police were unable to provide further information, she said.