Monday, 22 November 2021

2.32 pm

Man allegedly found with illegal gun and ammo during police visit

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police arrested a 61-year-old Dunedin man today after they say officers found prohibited ammunition and a firearm unlawfully in his possession.

    A police spokeswoman said the man was arrested at a Scroggs Hill property while police were at the address conducting an enquiry about 11am.

    He was charged with unlawful possession of prohibited ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm, the spokeswoman said.

    He was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

    As the matter was before the courts, police were unable to provide further information, she said. 

