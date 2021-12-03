Mob member caught in meth sting

A Dunedin Mongrel Mob member has been charged after being found with methamphetamine and LSD during a police sting.

In a statement a police spokesperson said a 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after the Dunedin Organised Crime team executed a short-term operation targeting the disruption of methamphetamine supply in the Dunedin area.

When arrested the man was found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and LSD, along with a "substantial amount of cash".

The man was charged with various offences including selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of LSD for supply.

He was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

''Police remains focused on organised crime groups who profit by supplying methamphetamine to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The Organised Crime team targets methamphetamine supply due to the significant community harm it causes. We want to help build resilient communities that thrive in the absence of illicit drugs and drug-related offending.”