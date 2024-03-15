Motorcyclist clocked nearly 50kmh over speed limit

Dunedin Police are using CCTV cameras to track down a fleeing motorcyclist who was recorded traveling at 129kmh in an 80kmh speed zone last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police spotted the rider on the Caversham Valley bypass at 7.52pm.

He said the bike sped off and police did not pursue.

Instead, officers will use CCTV cameras stationed at the Andersons Bay intersection and the Barnes Dr intersection, to get registration details.

"Inquiries are continuing."

It was not the only fleeing driver in the city last night, he said.

"A vehicle was traveling on Three Mile Hill Rd at 12.49am this morning.

"It was travelling about 110kmh in an 80kmh speed zone, in wet conditions.

"When police signalled for the vehicle to stop, it sped away."

He said police did not pursue the vehicle but did manage to get its registration, and inquiries were continuing.

"When the vehicles are located, they will be impounded and the drivers will be put before the courts."

