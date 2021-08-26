Thursday, 26 August 2021

Pair butt over bare butt

    By Wyatt Ryder
    The alleged exposure of a man’s buttocks led to two arrests outside a Dunedin backpackers.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 36-year-old man confronted a 48-year-old man outside a backpackers on Manor Pl at 9.30pm on Wednesday

    The younger man’s partner, a 34-year-old female, reported the older man had exposed his buttocks to her, which caused the confrontation.

    The 48-year-old was arrested after hitting the younger man in the nose and the ear.

    A third man, a 30-year-old, was also arrested for obstructing the attending police officers.

    He was released with a formal warning.

