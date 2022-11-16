Pair charged with murder; body yet to be found

Two men have been charged with murder despite the body of a missing father of two not being found.

Anaru Te Waru William Moana (37) was last seen by his niece in Waimate on the morning of December 20.

He was reported missing three days later after he failed to attend his mother’s funeral and police have repeatedly stated their belief he had been killed.

A 40-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with the murder.

The defendant also faces allegations of kidnap and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm — alongside four others — against a different person from October last year in Oamaru.

Judge Dominic Flatley granted interim name suppression for the defendant and remanded him in custody to come before the High Court in Timaru next month.

On other charges he will appear in the Oamaru District Court next week.

A 32-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court today also charged with Mr Moana’s murder, along with counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply, police confirmed.

Last week the national dive squad was called in to assist with the search for Mr Moana.

The search area, known as the Waihao Box, near Morven, was close to where a silver Subaru was found burned out beside State Highway 1 two days after the man’s disappearance last year.

In September, police appealed for sightings of the vehicle in the vicinity of Duntroon or Blacks Point in December.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said while police had not yet located Mr Moana’s body, it was pleasing to have made the arrests.

"We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whanau. However, we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team," he said.

