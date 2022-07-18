Police officer resigns after code of conduct investigations

A southern district police officer has resigned after being found to breach police policy around conflicts of interest.

A summary was posted on the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA) website today.

The IPCA oversaw three police investigations regarding the officer, who allegedly breached policy by failing to declare conflicts of interest with members of the public that they knew.

The officer was found to have breached the police code of conduct in two of the investigations.

However, the officer resigned before employment processes were completed, the summary said.

