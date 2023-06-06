Tainui murder accused in court

A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found in a Tainui house last month. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The identity of a 61-year-old Dunedin woman accused of murder will remain under wraps until at least August.

She appeared briefly in the High Court at Dunedin this morning before Justice Jonathan Eaton by video link where no plea was entered.

The defendant will remain behind bars while mental-health assessments take place.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner successfully argued for continued suppression of her client’s name, which extends to that of the victim.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith did not oppose that course and sought suppression of the defendant’s employer.

Justice Eaton granted the applications.

On May 18, police were called to a Tainui address where a man was found dead.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the defendant was taken into custody at the address and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.

"We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved," Det Snr Sgt Leigh said.

The woman will appear again in court on August 15.