Vehicle involved in Mornington homicide recovered: police

Police at the scene of the incident in Mornington last month. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was involved in the suspicious death of a man in Mornington last month.

Sean Buis (28), of Dunedin, died after being struck by a car in the Dunedin suburb on July 21.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of Dunedin, issued a statement this afternoon asking the driver of the vehicle that night to come forward to give their account of what happened.

Snr Sgt Leigh said the 2003 Red Ford Falcon police had recovered had undergone an examination by forensic specialists who recovered "a number of items of interest".

"The vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash and we are confident forensic testing will confirm it was the vehicle involved," Snr Sgt Leigh said.

The police investigation had determined that the events surrounding the death of Mr Buis first took place at the Unity Park lookout.

The initial incident prompted Mr Buis to move toward Eglinton Road, where he was struck and killed by a vehicle, he said.

The vehicle then left the scene.

Police serious crash analysts had examined the scene and were now reconstructing what happened.

"Police are focused on getting to the truth of what occurred and we are making good progress.

"We have interviewed a number of people of interest to the inquiry.

"However, we are confident there are members of the community who know what happened.

"We would like to hear from them," he said.

He urged the driver to come forward.

- Police 105/file number 220722/8806. Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org