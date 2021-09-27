Weekend drink-drivers keep police busy

Photo: ODT files

Drink-drivers kept Dunedin police busy at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 57-year-old man had been out drinking with his wife at a friend’s house at 6pm on Saturday.

His wife was the sober driver but became unwell on the journey home and the man believed he was fine to take over driving.

He was stopped at a checkpoint in Kaikorai Valley and blew an excess breath alcohol level of 582mcg.

It was at least his third drink-driving charge and he would appear in court, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

At 7.40pm on Saturday, a 35-year-old man crashed into two parked cars in Grange St.

The man blew an excess breath alcohol of 785mcg and was charged with careless driving.

At 1am on Sunday, a 24-year-old man lost control of his Subaru in George St and collided with a tree.

The driver was processed with a excess breath alcohol reading of more than 500mcg.

The vehicle was ‘‘more than likely written off,’’ Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

A 52-year-old man stopped in Tomahawk Rd at 10.45am was found to have an excess breath alcohol reading of 1156mcg. He was suspended for 28 days.

At 9.30pm, police responded to calls from members of the public about an argument between two people in Hillside Rd.

One person decided to drive from the scene and was found to have an excess blood alcohol level of 512mcg.

But alcohol was not the only issue on the roads.

At 12pm on Sunday, police observed a man driving south in George St without a seat-belt.

The 24-year-old was found to be driving while disqualified for at least the third time, and was arrested.

The man was issued an infringement notice and his vehicle was impounded for 28 days.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.