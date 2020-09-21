Monday, 21 September 2020

Crisis cafe possible option

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A "crisis cafe" near Dunedin Hospital has been suggested as a way to help the mentally ill and take some of the pressure off its emergency department.

    Otago Mental Health Support Trust manager Grant Cooper said the cafe idea had a lot of success overseas and one just opened in Auckland.

    Instead of someone going directly to the emergency department when they were in a distressed state, they could sit down for a cup of coffee and a talk to a peer support worker, he said.

    That could reduce an emergency department wait, and could also help direct them to the most appropriate service.

    Mr Cooper said a crisis cafe in London had reduced demand on an emergency department by 30% over six months.

    Innovative ways to help the mentally ill needed to be tried, he said.

    "Sometimes, I think we are doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."

    He understood a "scoping exercise" was to be done on the idea of having peer support workers in the emergency department itself.

    "There’s been a lot of talking and a lot of reviewing and we really need to have action."

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter