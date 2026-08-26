When Isabella Miscisco started knitting and crocheting as a teenager, the last place she thought it would lead her to was modelling in front of a camera. The 20-year-old University of Otago psychology student has become the cover girl for promotional advertising of the WoolOn fashion event, being held in Alexandra on Saturday. “It’s super cool to see small-town girls, like me, doing stuff like this. “I guess, compared to my mum’s generation, the climate of beauty is a bit different. “Going back, there was a bit of skinny culture in the fashion industry. “I’m not the thin, perfect little poster girl, so it’s cool to see my size and not-perfectly-symmetrical face is in the centre of WoolOn. “I’m extremely proud to be representing wool in New Zealand fashion.” © Allied MediaPoster girl for WoolOn and woollen garment designer Isabella Miscisco spins wool at her Dunedin flat. Photo: Linda Robertson Miss Miscisco came to the attention of the event organisers after her own woollen fashion designs won awards in the competition in recent years. She has previously won the special occasion section in both the under-18 and under-25 categories, and this year she has entered four of her garments in both the open collection and open special occasion categories. She said she spun the wool herself and most of her garments were crocheted. “The garments are for a girl my age, for all the different kinds of things that we get up to. “I’ve got an outfit that’s good for the club, an outfit that’s good for a festival, an outfit that’s good for a 21st and something that I would like to wear to an underground fashion show.” She hoped this year’s entries would give her a chance to see how her design work had developed. Her interest in wool fashion reflected the growing interest in sustainable fashion, creativity and making clothing, rather than buying it new. As for modelling, Miss Miscisco said it had been fun, but it was not on her list of careers to pursue. “At the moment, I’d love to make a name for myself in the New Zealand fashion industry — especially wool fashion. “Wool’s such a big part of down here in the South Island, and I definitely think there is a huge comeback happening in fine wool fashion. “Looking around the university, I see a lot of students still in plastic, because I guess it’s a cheaper alternative. “But on social media, a lot of my generation is pushing natural fibres and wool as something that’s sexy and cool and sustainable.” WoolOn is celebrating its 22nd year and is New Zealand’s only creative event dedicated solely to wool. This year, there are 69 entries from designers around the country, and the event’s matinee and gala shows have sold out. john.lewis@odt.co.nz