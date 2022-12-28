Cruise passengers add to bumper spending spree

Cruise ship passengers depart on Monarch for a two-hour wildlife cruise yesterday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Southern business owners hope cruise ships passengers will keep a mini Christmas economic boom afloat, after a bumper Christmas week.

The busiest week of the cruise season is now under way — Ovation of the Seas, Le Soleal, and Seabourn Odyssey sailed into Otago Harbour yesterday, carrying almost 5000 passengers between them.

Those visitors hit the city’s shops and tourist attractions yesterday, their purchases adding to what has been a multimillion-dollar spending spree in December.

Worldline consumer spending data released yesterday showed shoppers in Otago were one of the top three spenders for retail — excluding hospitality — in the pre-Christmas period, after the West Coast and Marlborough.

Overall, pre-Christmas spending in New Zealand was up compared with last year, with $2.8 billion worth of transactions made in the 21 days before Christmas.

Card spending at retailers reached nearly $150 million in Otago over the 21 days, a 7.5% increase on 2021, and an 11.9% increase from 2019.

In Southland, shoppers forked out $68.6 million, up 6.1% from 2021, and a 16.1% increase on pre-Covid spending.

Despite the higher dollar value spent over the 21 days, a wider look at the six weeks before Christmas revealed spending was down in the country by 0.7% on 2021.

Across New Zealand, more than $100 million was spent on Boxing Day, a 2.6% increase on last year and 3.1% up on pre-Covid levels.

Otago shoppers spent a total $5.5 million on Boxing Day, which was up 11.4% on the year before, but down 3.7% from 2019.

In Southland, bargain hunters grabbed $1.9 million of products and services, up 15.1% from last year, and a 2% increase from 2019.

Pleased with the increased spending, tourism operators in the city were midway through the busiest cruise ship week of the season — with three ships yesterday and at least five to arrive before New Year’s Day.

Monarch Cruises owner Neil Harraway was disappointed to be at home sick during the busy period, but was pleased his business was enjoying a busy period.

Forty-two cruise passengers boarded Monarch on its first sailing yesterday morning.

"It was a really busy week right up to Christmas, and this week we have a lot of bookings," Mr Harraway said.

There were at least two ships in each day, which meant the business was "not short on passengers".

Natures Wonders owner Perry Reid said the holiday season was a great time for tourists to view the wildlife — "business was booming".

"We’re seeing baby penguins and baby seals on 100% of our tours, 100% of our day," he said.

He said everyone at the business was feeling prepared and there were enough staff to cope, despite having between five to 10 busloads of tourists a day on a cruise day.

Mr Reid said wildlife tours were running every hour on the hour, and during busier periods, they were running every 30 minutes.

"One hundred percent — there’s a lot for the tourists to see, the penguins are nesting at the moment, and they’re doing so well."

If seal pups "tickled your fancy", the last count showed more than 1300 along the coastline, Mr Reid said.

He said there were still a few busy days ahead, but his team was excited and ready.

At Larnach Castle, director Norcombe Barker said the business was largely coping with staffing pressures over the busy period, but due to staff shortages in the kitchen, its regular Christmas lunch was called off.

"We didn’t do Christmas lunch, which is the first time in many years, because we didn’t want to wear everyone out," hesaid.

He said cruise season was a "bit of a mix" for Larnach Castle — some days could be busy, some quiet.

However, this week bookings for guided castle tours were popular.

"We’re certainly geared up to be very busy."

Mr Barker said staff were feeling positive about the week, and bookings were good.

"Our problems are good problems. The last three years have been very quiet, so we’re very glad we’re busy now."

Today passengers from the cruise ships Silver Muse and Le Soleal — with a combined total of 1434 passengers and crew aboard — are expected to visit the city.

