Cruise ship passengers a market boon

Cruise ship 'Silver Muse' backs into Port Otago at 7.30am yesterday to join 'Diamond Princess', which docked an hour earlier. The 'Diamond Princess' brought in 2706 passengers from Brisbane and sailed last night bound for Fiordland National Park. 'Silver Muse' brought in 596 passengers from Sydney and is in Akaroa today. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Cruise ship season has turned a stone-carving hobby into a crucial part of a Dunedin crafter’s livelihood.

The Port Chalmers Artisan Market was buzzing with passengers from Silver Muse and Diamond Princess cruise ships which stopped in Dunedin yesterday.

Megan Sinclair, of West Harbour, a carver of Oamaru stone, said it had been a busy day for her because the passengers loved locally-made products.

She enjoyed telling them about Oamaru limestone and where it had been used, including in the building of the Dunedin Railway Station.

She said she sold about 20 carvings yesterday, all of which had to be suitable to go through customs for the overseas buyers.

She began carving Oamaru limestone six years ago after losing a child.

Looking at Ashley King’s light-savers is 'Diamond Princess' passenger Veronica Kopinski, of Brisbane, at the Port Chalmers Artisan Market yesterday.

A friend had given her a lump of stone to make something for her garden and she had not stopped carving.

She now worked part-time at Dunedin Hospital and spent weekends carving.

"I spend a lot of time getting prepared for it.

"To be honest with you it’s crucial, it’s part of my wages now."

Market managing director Julie Fawcett said the day had been a "huge success" for the 27 stall holders as more than 1100 passengers had visited the market.

Today the cruise ships Norwegian Sun and Le Soleal will be stopping in the city.

