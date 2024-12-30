Cruise ship passengers a market boon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Port Chalmers Artisan Market was buzzing with passengers from Silver Muse and Diamond Princess cruise ships which stopped in Dunedin yesterday.
Megan Sinclair, of West Harbour, a carver of Oamaru stone, said it had been a busy day for her because the passengers loved locally-made products.
She enjoyed telling them about Oamaru limestone and where it had been used, including in the building of the Dunedin Railway Station.
She said she sold about 20 carvings yesterday, all of which had to be suitable to go through customs for the overseas buyers.
She began carving Oamaru limestone six years ago after losing a child.
She now worked part-time at Dunedin Hospital and spent weekends carving.
"I spend a lot of time getting prepared for it.
"To be honest with you it’s crucial, it’s part of my wages now."
Market managing director Julie Fawcett said the day had been a "huge success" for the 27 stall holders as more than 1100 passengers had visited the market.
Today the cruise ships Norwegian Sun and Le Soleal will be stopping in the city.