Cuts could have ‘deeply worrying’ impacts on arts and culture for decades to come

Prof Jonathan Lemalu has taken a swing at the government over cuts to arts funding and the University of Otago for proposed changes to its music department. The usually mild-mannered Dunedin Grammy award-winning bass baritone opera singer and Royal College of Music (London) professor said the future of the arts and culture in Dunedin and the rest of New Zealand was of “huge concern” at the moment. “The danger is, we don’t truly appreciate what we have and enjoy today, and presume it will always be there with the regularity and quality we have come to expect. “Local pillars, such as Polyfest and the Dunedin Arts Festival, who have missed out on recent Creative New Zealand funding, is deeply worrying for the protection and preservation of our vibrant and important cultural and artistic landscape and those who deliver it. “It threatens to stifle the creativity, achievement, standards and long-term vision needed for so many leading artists, creatives and arts organisations in performance and education that we are blessed with in this city and this country.” He was also concerned about his alma mater, the University of Otago and its proposal to cut professorships in the music department. Without high-quality professors with world-class knowledge and experience, the university would not attract the very best quality of music students, he said. “The student experience in a highly competitive tertiary market, needs to be a sought-after place of study and performance — a leading institution of exploration and curiosity, a safe and vibrant community to find your own voice with support, expertise, advocacy, empowerment and care. “We are so blessed that theses traits are synonymous with the current School of Performing Arts, nurtured and refined over many years. “Maintaining and investing in this continued quality and integrity of the students, professors and mentors, should be an absolute priority.” He said the Performing Arts School boasted internationally acclaimed alumni, including Tecwyn Evans, Anthony Ritchie, Anna Leese, Simon O’Neill, Bridget Douglas, Martin Snell, Nicholas Madden, Robin Wilson, Andrew Crooks, Rebecca Ryan, Deborah Wai Kapohe, Joel Amosa, Holly Mathieson and Nicola Holt. On September 11, he will present “Celebrating Dunedin Voices: An American Songbook”, at the Glenroy Auditorium, a concert featuring more than 200 performers from local choirs, which will celebrate the talent, diversity and spirit of the city’s vocal community. “The vocal community here continues to enjoy a deeply collaborative relationship with the university music family and many current students, recent alumni and faculty will be among the performers.” Ironically, he said the concert would show what Dunedin concert-goers would not see in the future, if the government kept cutting arts funding and the university went ahead with its proposal to cut professorships in the music department. “This concert is an example of the precious ecosystem of opportunities to perform, to grow and explore genres, styles, languages that exist here. “I’m hoping the . . . concert will highlight what we have to be thankful for, and what we are in danger of losing.” Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith did not respond to the concerns by deadline yesterday. john.lewis@odt.co.nz