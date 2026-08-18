SECTIONS
News|Dunedin
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin

Cuts could have ‘deeply worrying’ impacts on arts and culture for decades to come

University of Otago alumnus Prof Jonathan Lemalu (ONZM) performs \\'Non piu andrai\\', from Mozart\\'s \\'Marriage of Figaro\\', after being presented with an honorary doctorate of music, at a recent University of Otago graduation ceremony. Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
University of Otago alumnus Prof Jonathan Lemalu (ONZM) performs \\'Non piu andrai\\', from Mozart\\'s \\'Marriage of Figaro\\', after being presented with an honorary doctorate of music, at a recent University of Otago graduation ceremony. Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
University of Otago alumnus Prof Jonathan Lemalu (ONZM) performs 'Non piu andrai', from Mozart's 'Marriage of Figaro', after being presented with an honorary doctorate of music, at a recent University of Otago graduation ceremony. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
John Lewis
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Updated, Tuesday, August 18, 2026
News|Dunedin
Latest News
1
DunedinAugust 18

‘Unseasonably warm’ day set to banish winter blues

2
SUBSCRIBER
South OtagoAugust 18

'Invasive' drones raise theft fears in Taieri Mouth residents

3
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 18

Mystery buyer looking to save University Book Shop

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 18

Hotel’s busy season reflected in council figures

5
DunedinAugust 18

Quest for dirt bike has storybook ending