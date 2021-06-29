Tuesday, 29 June 2021

DCC appointments made

    Two appointments at the Dunedin City Council have completed the organisation’s restructuring of its leadership group.

    Claire Austin is moving from a management role at the Ministry of Justice in Wellington to become the council’s customer and regulatory general manager.

    Council city services acting general manager Robert West will take up a new role as corporate and quality general manager.

    Ms Austin has more than 20 years’ strategic, operational and regulatory leadership experience in both New Zealand and Australia’s government and charitable sectors.

    Mr West joined the council in 2017 as parks and recreation group manager.

    He has had more than 30 years in health positions in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, including 10 years in management roles at the Southern District Health Board.

