DCC debates George St speed changes

The Dunedin City Council will decide today whether to end its ‘‘Safer CBD’’ measures immediately, or when the country moves to Alert Level 1.

It is not clear whether the measures have had their desired effect.

The 10kmh speed limit for a section of the city centre’s main thoroughfare, and the accompanying coloured dots, indicating a road shared by pedestrians, cyclists and cars, were part of a suite of Level 2-inspired measures approved for the city centre in a 9-4 vote by the council’s planning and environment committee on May 15.