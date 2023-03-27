DCC lifts water restrictions

The Dunedin City Council has lifted voluntary water restrictions for all areas of Dunedin, including Mosgiel, Waikouaiti and Karitane.

Three waters group manager David Ward yesterday thanked residents for their water saving efforts "and for helping us recover from water restrictions".

"Water is a precious resource, so we’ll continue to monitor demand and supply," he said.

With the cooler and wetter autumn weather, the demand for water was falling and reservoir levels were within normal operating levels.

Showers and lower temperatures were forecast for later this week, the council said in a statement.

Rivers had recovered well and the catchment areas feeding Dunedin’s water reservoirs were looking healthier, the council said.