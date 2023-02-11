Council raises heritage concerns

Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin's ability to protect its unique built heritage is at risk from a government plan to take power from local authorities, it is feared.

Loss of local influence in environmental planning is one concern highlighted by Dunedin City Council draft submissions about reform of resource management.

"Removal of amenity and character as issues that may be managed under the new system" is another.

The council "remains concerned about the diminished role of local authorities, and local input, in plan development", it is stated in a draft submission.

In a lengthy technical submission, the council warns "disregarding the potential effect of development on amenity puts at risk New Zealand’s tourism-based economy and ability to attract talent and investment".

The Government intends to repeal the Resource Management Act and replace it with three laws.

The city council’s submissions relate to the first two — the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill.

The third law, the Climate Adaptation Bill, is expected to be introduced to Parliament in mid-2023.

It is envisaged regional committees will pick up decision-making responsibilities.

The council’s draft submission broadly raises concerns about centralisation of planning and how a transition to the new system might be managed.

In a report for the council’s strategy, planning and engagement committee ahead of Monday’s meeting, it is stated the council "broadly supports the objectives of the reforms".

Key concerns include the pace of reform, a significantly increased role for central government and "removal of the ability to manage the environment for amenity, character or design considerations".

Asked for comment, Southern Heritage Trust chairwoman Jo Galer said Dunedin, well known for its beautiful buildings, had more to lose than other cities from a "one size fits all" mentality to planning.

Heritage was a key marketing point of difference for Dunedin because it had so far been able to retain more of it than other centres, she said.

"It feels as though there is not enough consideration of heritage amenity," Ms Galer said.

Bespoke planning should suit the city better than blanket approaches, she said.

Ms Galer welcomed the council’s efforts to raise concerns about heritage to the Government.

"I would like to see this sung from the rooftops," she said.

The council is also set to raise the issue of "demolition by neglect", which is when property owners allow buildings to fall into disrepair to avoid demolition costs.

Provisions should enable councils to take enforcement action to compel maintenance or collect fines to enable maintenance, the council is set to suggest.

