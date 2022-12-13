Heated debate in council as pay changes discussed

A row over pay rates exposed deep division among Dunedin City councillors during a heated debate today.

On one side Cr Steve Walker said there was no doubt he and Cr David Benson-Pope had been punished by the new mayor with a since rejected proposal to have their pay cut to $64,353.

On the other side, Cr Andrew Whiley took aim at the pair of councillors, saying he was "absolutely disgusted" with their alleged comments about the work done by deputy chairs who were in line to be paid more.

Meanwhile, Cr Carmen Houlahan said bringing an amendment to close the pay gap between councillors to the table a second time was a case of just "throwing your toys on the floor".

The heated debate at today's council meeting came after Mayor Jules Radich proposed significantly lower pay rates for councillors without a deputy chair position, which was rejected by The Remuneration Authority who stated the figures were "unprecedented".

Mr Radich had proposed councillors with no additional responsibilities be paid more than $16,000 less than those in deputy chair positions.

Cr Marie Laufiso proposed an amendment yesterday, similar to one she made at the inaugural council meeting on October 26, which would see the deputy chairs and councillors paid equally $78,428, but was voted down 11-4.

Cr Whiley said the pay of the deputy-chair role reflected the extra work that was required of the councillor in that position.

"I think anybody who does not acknowledge that work, I think is doing a disservice to the committee and also those councillors that are working in the deputy chair role," he said.

"We’ve got a council to run, we’ve got a city to get behind and lead, I can’t believe we’re still talking about this."

Cr Walker previously said the mayor "knew we’d decline" the deputy roles offered, and believed the move to pay the two men less because of it was political — a claim Mr Radich denies.

"With the recent Remuneration Authority ruling and subsequent widespread media interest, none of you should be in any doubt about the punitive treatment of councillor Benson-Pope and myself," Cr Walker said.

Cr Walker said he had requested to be appointed to the West Harbour Community Board which he said unlike other deputy chair roles, involved a lot of extra work.

"I fully accept the political consequences and losing those positions, but I don’t expect to be punitively treated financially."

Mr Radich said that the rejection of the roles offered showed the two councillors did not want extra responsibilities.

His comments were met with a point of order by Cr Walker asking him to withdraw the comment as it was misrepresentation.

Mr Radich said he would not uphold the order.

However, as it was not his point to uphold, the meeting was adjourned by Deputy Mayor Sophie Barker who upheld the order and asked the mayor to withdraw or rephrase his comments.

Cr Benson-Pope said he was deeply embarrassed by how "messy" the pay debate had become.

"It’s embarrassing for all of us . . . it’s embarrassing that the council’s recommendation has been rejected by The Remuneration Authority."

The council later agreed upon new remuneration in a vote 14-1.

Cr Walker was the single member to vote against the motion.

The new rates would see the the gap between the two roles shrink to a difference of $5,199.

Councillors chairing committees would each lose $403 from the earlier proposal, and would now get $90,979.

Councillors with deputy roles would each get $77,982 ($2460 less than previously proposed) and those without such responsibilities would receive $72,783.

The mayors renumeration is determined separately.

The new pay structure is expected to be submitted by council staff tomorrow for approval by the Remuneration Authority.

