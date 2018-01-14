December scorcher in Dunedin

Mikayla Dixon, of Dunedin, and her children Paiyton (6) and Boston (3) enjoy their visit to St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool on Tuesday. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dunedin had its warmest December on record as temperatures soared to nearly 30degC.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the mean temperature in Musselburgh last month was 16.6degC — 2.8degC above the December average.

‘‘That’s well, well, well above average — that’s very warm.’’

The highest temperature in Musselburgh last month was 29.6degC on December 9.

The mean temperature at Dunedin Airport last month was 16.7degC — also 2.8degC above the December average.

The high at the airport last month was 29.7degC on December 24.

The mean temperatures in Dunedin for December were the highest since records began, he said.

Record-taking began at Musselburgh in 1947 and at the airport in 1962.

On the other hand, December rainfall in Dunedin was ‘‘below normal’’.

The 43mm of rain in Musselburgh in December was 53% of the normal rainfall for the month.

The 48mm which fell at Dunedin Airport in December was 68% of the normal December rainfall.

Dunedin City Council Moana Pool manager Nicola Smith said 8979 swimmers visited the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool last month. — 59% more than December 2016.

Mikayla Dixon, who visited with her children Paiyton and Boston, said they had been swimming at St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool more this summer. The reasons were the warmer weather and the new management in the cafe at the pool, she said.

