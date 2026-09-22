For the second time in less than 24 hours, firefighters have rushed to a Dunedin hotel after a smell of gas was reported in the building's basement.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters were called back to the Scenic Hotel Dunedin City in Princes St at about 11.30am on Tuesday due to a strong smell of gas in the basement.

Firefighters were called back to the Scenic Hotel Dunedin City in Princes St about 11.30am on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The hotel was evacuated for about five hours on Monday due to a smell of gas, also coming from the basement.

Part of Princes and Dowling Sts were closed off for a number of hours.

Emergency services outside the Scenic Circle Hotel in Dunedin's Dowling St. Photo: Craig Baxter

The hotel was evacuated again today and multiple fire appliances were in attendance, the spokesman said.

Police are also assisting with traffic management and the road is closed in the area.

A poisons centre in Australia was contacted as part of Monday’s incident.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz