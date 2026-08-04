Departing Dunedin City Council senior executive David Ward, who helped the city navigate water reform, has been acknowledged for his technical expertise and diplomacy. Mr Ward is part of the council’s executive leadership team and he is to finish up this week, before a move to Wellington. He joined the Dunedin City Council in 2022 as Three Waters group manager and later became its Three Waters, property and urban development general manager. Elected representatives paid tribute at a meeting on Monday. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said Mr Ward had made a significant contribution during a period of change and challenge. She particularly thanked him for his work amid reform of water services. His knowledge and leadership were greatly appreciated. The council’s water services delivery plan, setting out how services would be delivered sustainably and funded for 10 years, was approved last year. Cr Christine Garey said Mr Ward was an extraordinary role model of politeness, courtesy and humility. He brought technical expertise and was recognised nationally in his field. Before his time in Dunedin, Mr Ward worked for Watercare in Auckland, including as head of operations excellence. He is to start work as chief strategy and planning officer at Tiaki Wai, which replaces Wellington Water in providing services across the Wellington region, on August 24. Lee Vandervis was one councillor to wish Mr Ward luck in Wellington, “where 60% of their tobies are leaking”. Cr Jo Galer said water infrastructure could be a sensitive subject, but members of the South Dunedin Stormwater Justice group had found Mr Ward approachable and kind. Mr Ward referred to his background as a civil engineer and said he sought to provide the best advice possible for decision-makers. Decisions could be difficult because pragmatic matters of the day might conflict with doing the best thing for future generations. Mr Ward said he tried to present information in a way that was consumable, palatable and which resonated.