A police officer has been bitten by a dog in Mosgiel while responding to a family harm incident.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a family harm incident in Hagart-Alexander Drive about 10.30am.

The dog bite was reported about 11.05am, the spokeswoman said.

It did not appear the bite was serious, but the officer was going to get the injury checked out, the spokeswoman said.

