Downed lines snarl Mosgiel traffic

Mosgiel traffic is being diverted around a detour, after a van smashed into a pole, bringing powerlines down.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and Mosgiel stations were called to reports of a van hitting a power pole in Gladfield Rd about 4.45pm today.

The road is currently being used as a diversion while road works take place on the Southern Scenic Route (State Highway 1).

When crews arrived, two occupants were out and power lines were down across the road, near the Gladfield Country Golf Club, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported.

The road was likely to be closed for quite some time.

Traffic management staff would be putting in place a detour, although it was not clear where, police said.

