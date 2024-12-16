Driver accused of threatening officers

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man threatened to punch an officer in the face after he refused to hand over his belongings, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a vehicle driven by the 35-year-old was stopped after police in a patrol car saw it swerving in its lane.

Officers stopped the man in Taieri Rd, in the suburb of Halfway Bush, where he was breath-tested and recorded an alcohol level of 465mcg.

He then elected to have a blood test.

The man was put in the police car but became aggressive once asked for his belongings.

After refusing to hand them over he threatened to ‘‘punch police in the face and smash them’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested on charges of speaking threateningly and obstructing police.

The man was bailed and police were waiting for the blood sample result, Snr Sgt Bond said.

