Driver cut from car after Mosgiel crash

A driver was cut free of a car in Mosgiel after a collision with a truck carrying hay bales this morning.
A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said they transported the man to hospital in a serious condition after the Stedman Road crash.
Firefighters cut him free from the extensively damaged vehicle.
Constable Amie Manning, of Dunedin police, said it appeared the vehicles had been observing the speed limit.
- This story has been updated. It previously said the driver was unhurt.