Thursday, 11 January 2024

Driver cut from car after Mosgiel crash

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A driver was cut free of a car in Mosgiel after a collision with a truck carrying hay bales this morning.

    A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said they transported the man to hospital in a serious condition after the Stedman Road crash.

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stedman Road, Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stedman Road, Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

    Firefighters cut him free from the extensively damaged vehicle.

    Constable Amie Manning, of Dunedin police, said it appeared the vehicles had been observing the speed limit.

    • This story has been updated. It previously said the driver was unhurt.

     

     

    Advertisement