Driver cut from car after Mosgiel crash

A driver was cut free of a car in Mosgiel after a collision with a truck carrying hay bales this morning.

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said they transported the man to hospital in a serious condition after the Stedman Road crash.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stedman Road, Mosgiel. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters cut him free from the extensively damaged vehicle.

Constable Amie Manning, of Dunedin police, said it appeared the vehicles had been observing the speed limit.