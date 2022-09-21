Driver injured after crashing into tree

An injured driver was taken to hospital after crashing their car into a tree near a Dunedin beach last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Brighton and Lookout Point stations were called to the intersection of Brighton Rd and Jeffcoates Rd in Westwood about 9.50pm.

A car had crashed into the tree and the driver had self-extracted.

Police and St John attended, and the driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.