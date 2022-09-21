Driver injured after crashing into tree

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An injured driver was taken to hospital after crashing their car into a tree near a Dunedin beach last night.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Brighton and Lookout Point stations were called to the intersection of Brighton Rd and Jeffcoates Rd in Westwood about 9.50pm.
A car had crashed into the tree and the driver had self-extracted.
Police and St John attended, and the driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.