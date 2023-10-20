Driver puts on burnout show for cops

A Dunedin man seemingly unaware of his audience did multiple burnouts in full view of the police yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police out on patrol watched on as a 19-year-old ‘‘lost traction’’ while going around a roundabout in Church St, Green Island at 7.10pm.

Police followed the vehicle as it drove in Main South and Kaikorai Valley Rd and witnessed the man doing a second burnout.

Police stopped the vehicle as he was doing a third burnout.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and the driver was summoned to appear in court charged with sustained loss of traction.

