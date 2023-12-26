Driver seriously hurt after hitting South D pole

A driver has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after running into a power pole in South Dunedin.

Emergency services at the scene of the Bay View Rd crash. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A police spokesman said the incident happened about 12.30pm, in Bay View Rd, between Dalgety and Moreaux Sts.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman said the man received serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police were not counting out the possibility that drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The car crashed into a barrier in Ramrock Rd. Photo: supplied/ Kelvin Henderson

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to two crashes north of Dunedin this morning.

The single vehicle crashes happened in Waikouaiti and Waitaki but there were no reports of injury.

Police said in Waikouaiti, a vehicle collided with a barrier in Ramrock Rd near State Highway 1.

The crash on a bend happened about 9.35pm.

Traffic management was in place this morning.

In Waitaki, police were called to a crash in Hampden-Palmerston Road at Shag Point about 9.55am.

A spokeswoman said the road was partially blocked for a time.

Both vehicles were being towed.