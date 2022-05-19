Thursday, 19 May 2022

Driver unhurt but covered in milkshake during crash

    By Oscar Francis
    A driver was left covered in milkshake after a collision between a truck and a car on Dunedin’s one-way system.

    The incident happened in Cumberland St about 3.05pm.

    Truck driver Paul Latta said he was was driving south, carrying a load of asphalt from a work site near the old prison.

    The car, a Suzuki Swift, was trying to nip in to Wolseley St from the BP petrol station on Cumberland St, but failed to see his truck, Mr Latta said.

    He said he was ‘‘not hurt, but pissed off,’’ although him and his boss were pleased no-one in the other car had been hurt either.

    The truck received damage to its front.

    A passenger in the car said they were driving along one-way system, tried to merge lanes and turn into Wolseley St but were T-boned.

    A milkshake in the car had gone everywhere and a wheel ‘‘just flew away,’’ landing about 10 metres from the site of the crash.

    ‘‘It’s not our day,’’ the passenger said.

    The force of the impact was so great it pushed the swift onto the footpath.

    Extensive damage was caused to the car’s rear right hand side.

    Firefighters could be seen sweeping plastic and glass from the road

    No injuries were reported.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

