One person was left in a serious condition after a vehicle flew over a fence and smashed into a lamppost in Dunedin on Thursday.

Police suspect that the 31-year-old driver had suffered a medical event during the crash, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

The man was in the car with his partner in McBride St, South Dunedin, at 5.15pm on Thursday.

He was approaching the traffic at the intersection when the vehicle heavily and aggressively accelerated onto the footpath.

It then went over a raised concrete footing on the corner.

The vehicle began gaining height and managed to fly over a short fence before smashing into a metal lamppost, bringing it down.

Both occupants of the car were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

No other vehicles or people were injured in the event.

Snr Sgt Notman said the investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz