A 28-year-old man who went for a ride on his dirt bike when he shouldn’t have ended up injuring himself and lining up a date in court.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said police were called to Hall Rd in Sawyers Bay at 12.30am on Saturday after reports of a dirt bike operator riding aggressively in the area.

The man then crashed the bike and suffered lacerations to his face.

He was tested for excess breath alcohol and recorded 903mcg per litre of breath.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summoned to appear in court at a later date.