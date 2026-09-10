A Dunedin man whose partner was left with suspected head injuries after a crash allegedly consumed seven beers before getting behind the wheel, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the two-vehicle collision in Signal Hill Rd, about 2.30am on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was driving his partner’s car up the road when he crashed “at speed” into the rear of a stationary parked car on the side of the road.

The man’s partner was in the front passenger seat, and she was transported to Dunedin Hospital with suspected head injuries, Sgt Lee said.

“The male admitted to consuming approximately seven beers over the night.”

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 701mcg — nearly three times the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

There was “extensive damage” to his partner’s car and it had to be towed from the scene.

The road was closed for about two hours.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said its ambulance crew treated and transported one person in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital.

Another person in a minor condition was treated at the scene.

Police also responded to a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist in Hawthorn Ave, Mornington, at 5pm on Thursday.

A vehicle being driven by a 34-year-old woman had approached the roundabout but failed to see a 45-year-old man on a bicycle, who had the right of way, Sgt Lee said.

“She has failed to give way to him and collided with him, causing him to fall off his bike.”

The man was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected fractured leg.

Enforcement action was being considered, Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz