A Dunedin businessman and convicted rapist has been granted bail while he waits to be sentenced. In June, a jury found Robert Anthony Scott, 69, guilty of three charges of rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault and assaulting a female — all relating to the same victim. He was acquitted of two further charges of rape, two other charges of assaulting a female and a charge of indecent assault. Another rape charge was dismissed at trial. After he was convicted, Judge Kate Davenport KC declined Scott’s bail application and remanded him in custody. Last week, Scott successfully appealed that decision in the High Court. Under the Bail Act, publication of details from a bail hearing is restricted, so the reasons for granting or declining bail cannot be reported. Justice Rachel Dunningham granted him bail on conditions he live at a Dunedin address, not contact the victim or specified witnesses, surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documents. Scott was allowed bail until his scheduled sentencing date later this month. At trial, the defendant argued he never physically assaulted the victim and claimed any sexual activity with her was consensual. The Crown showed the jury two videos taken by the victim. One depicted Scott raping the woman while she said ‘‘please, I can’t breathe’’ and ‘‘ouch, you’re hurting me’’. The other showed the defendant indecently assaulting the woman before calling her a ‘‘f . . . . . . whingy bitch’’. Defence counsel Fiona Guy Kidd, KC, argued the victim’s behaviour in the videos was ‘‘not genuine’’ and accused her of ‘‘roleplaying’’ and ‘‘acting’’. The complaints were ‘‘motivated by anger’’ and the footage was part of a ‘‘long-term plan to extort’’ him, the lawyer said. The jury rejected that and found the defendant guilty of both crimes captured on video. Scott was also found guilty of assaulting the woman, by grabbing her face and/or kicking her legs in an angry outburst and forcing her to perform a sex act on him while in a car. Charging documents listed the defendant as a property developer. He holds shares in car sales yard Scott’s Auto Sales and the Dunedin Casino, according to the Companies Office. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz