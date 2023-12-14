Dunedin contractor caught on CCTV not installing insulation

A Dunedin man who paid for retrofitted insulation at his home later discovered empty wall cavities with the help of CCTV and a thermal camera.

The man paid almost $5000 for a contractor to install CosyWall, an insulation product blown into the wall cavities of older homes.

But he became suspicious about the job and "got a weird feeling" about the contractor's responses, Stuff reported.

When the homeowner checked his home CCTV, the footage showed the contractor drilling into a wall.

But instead of inserting insulation, the contractor just filled in the hole again instead of using it to insert insulation.

CCTV showed a contractor drilling holes in the walls of a Dunedin home but not filling them with insulation.

Using a thermal camera, the homeowner then discovered large pockets of space without insulation.

When he contacted CosyWall, the company sent an assessor to verify what he had found.

The man told Stuff the assessor used an endoscope to look in a wall cavity and said: “there’s nothing there”.

The homeowner said he had not been compensated.

The contractor would not comment when contacted by Stuff.

CosyWall is owned by Safe-R Insulation.

Its general manager, Wade Maurice, told Stuff the man was eventually happy with the work.

However, the property said despite multiple visits to fix the issues, he still had concerns.